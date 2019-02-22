Share:

Lahore - A five member delegation of Tianjin People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (TPAFFC), China visited Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Provincial Headquarters on Thursday.

Chairman PRC Punjab Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool welcomed the delegation led by Vice President TPAFFC Chen Weiming. Khalid Maqbool briefed the delegation about humanitarian activities carried out by PRC in the province. Tianjin Red Cross agreed to support PRC in establishing youth clubs in different educational institution, first aid training center at TEVTA and empowering Women.