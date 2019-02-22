Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday formally unveiled his government’s school education policy titled ‘The New Deal 2018-23’.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the CM came down hard on the previous governments for ignoring education sector for the last seven decades.

“The PTI government attaches top priority to education because we can give a bright future to our new generation only by investing in education. Now practical steps will have to be taken as the future of 28 million students is directly linked with the government policies,” he observed.

The chief minister said that under the new policy, the children up to primary level will be educated in Urdu while English language will also be taught at this level as a subject.

He continued: “Out-of-school children will be educated through Insaf Afternoon School Programme. Similarly, integrated management information system is also being introduced. Necessary amendments will be made to the relevant act for free and compulsory education.”

The chief minister said that a total of 12 million children at the primary level had been enrolled in 52,000 schools and the government wanted to secure their future through a composite strategy. Divulging more details about the new education policy, the chief minister said that sports and physical training will be compulsory while availability of clean drinking water will also be ensured in schools. “Every child will learn in a class room equipped with basic facilities and sincere teachers. We are going to implement new educational policy through different practical measures. Schools of remote and underdeveloped districts Rojhan and Taunsa Sharif will also be equipped with latest tools. Now, every student will be able to study” .

Buzdar said programmes were also being introduced to build the capacity of teachers. “We need good teachers to develop the best nation,” he added.