LAHORE - After steady rains during the last night, cold and dry weather persisted in Lahore on Thursday like the most parts of the country. Though clouds hovered over sky till at noon, abundance of sunshine in the afternoon caused considerable increase in the mercury level, providing much needed warmth to the Lahorites. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 12 degree Celsius. According to the experts, westerly wave is effecting northern parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 12 hours. Meteorological Department forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts during the next 2-3 days.