RAWALPINDI : The City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a special campaign against underage rickshaw drivers and issued a total of 2,824 fine tickets, informed a spokesman on Thursday.

The traffic police have also impounded some 429 rickshaws into different police stations on charges of not having licenses/registration books by the drivers, he added.

The special campaign was carried out on special directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf to less the road mishaps, he said.

He said the licenses and registration books of Qingqi and rickshaws were checked during the drive and all the juvenile drivers were issued fine tickets.Simiarly, strict action was taken against those drivers who were plying without displaying authorized number plates.