Director General of the Pakistan Army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday addressed a press conference pertaining to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, DG ISPR refuted reports regarding Pakistan preparing for war and said, "Pakistan is not preparing for war. Threats and reports of a war are coming from your side. We are only using our right to self defence ."

DG ISPR further said that whenever there is an important event in Pakistan or when Pakistan is becoming more stable, some sort of incident is staged in India or India-occupied Kashmir. In 2001, attack on the Indian parliament took place ahead of their general and presidential elections. Then later in 2008, Mumbai attacks were happened when we were fighting war against terrorism. Eight years later Pathankot incident happened before the general election in India. So whenever some important event is going to happen incident such as Pulwana happens.

Then he recalled the main events happening right now. He said that “This month, there were eight significant events. Saudi crown prince was visiting, there was a discussion due on terror listing in the UNSC, Afghan peace talks were ongoing and there were developments in European Union and the United Nations on IOK. There was also the Yadav hearing, the FATF hearing, a meeting on Kartarpur border as well as PSL matches.”

The DG ISPR explained, "On February 14, a Kashmiri youngster targeted Indian security forces. After the incident, India starting bombarding Pakistan with allegations without any thought or proof. Pakistan took time to respond. We wanted to investigate the allegations and when we were sure footed , the prime minister of Pakistan responded."

"The prime minister made an offer to India which has never been made before. The premier offered to probe the India if actionable evidence is shared," he maintained. "We hope India will wisely consider Pakistan's offer for peace." The struggle for freedom in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was highlighted by DG ISPR. He said that situation in IOK is out of India’s Hand now. It is failure of Indian Army if any person crosses LoC, which is protected by large number of Indian security forces, which is greater than the local population. The car used in the attack was local, the explosive was local and the suicide bomber was local.

India is trying to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, but it failed all the time. He said that foreign heads of state and dignitaries have been visiting Pakistan, good times are ahead.