ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has rejected the Sindh government’s allegations of misbehaving with the Sindh Assembly Speaker Siraj Durrani’s family members during the Bureau officials’ raid conducted at his house in Karachi the other day to arrest him.

“The raid has been conducted at residence of Sindh Assembly Speaker Siraj Durrani as per law and the Bureau did not misbehave with the family members of the Speaker,” says a statement issued by the NAB here on Thursday.

It said that the Bureau had got search warrants from court before the raid and lady police personnel were also included in the raiding party.

It said that the Sindh government has launched baseless propaganda against the Bureau.

On the other hand, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB committed to eradicate corruption with absolute professionalism, transparency and on merit with iron hands. Corruption is mother of all evils which undermines development and is one of the major hurdles in the way of prosperity and progress of the country. Considering these facts, the NAB was established as Pakistan’s apex Anti-corruption organisation which is assigned with the responsibility of elimination of corruption and Corrupt Practices and recovers looted money from corrupt and deposits it in national exchequer.

He said more than 1210 corruption references of NAB are under trial in various Accountability Courts of the country and approximately total amount is Rs900 billion. Besides being apex anti-corruption organisation, Today NAB is role model institution among SAARC countries due to its effective anti corruption strategy of Enforcement, Awareness and prevention. NAB on bilateral cooperation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to streamline and structure and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption.

In the context of CPEC this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken in Pakistan. NAB has established its first state of the Art Forensic Science LAB (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

Later, NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs490.585 million from management of Askaria Town and distributed a sum of Rs138.04 million among 4200 affectees at a ceremony yesterday. Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi was the Chief Guest at this occasion and handed over cheques to the affectees.

Addressing the ceremony DG NAB Rawalpindi Mangi re-iterated that the NAB will continue to pursue the corrupt element for cleaning the society from the corrupt element under the leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javaid Iqbal so that the motherland could achieve the dream of Corruption free Pakistan.

NAB strongly believes in the Zero Tolerance Policy against corruption. NAB hopes that the joint efforts of all stakeholders can collaborate to check corruption and corrupt practices before happening with the help of all stakeholders. However, this practice to invest in the unauthorized schemes in greed of more interest and returns on investments must be ended and discouraged.

In case of inquiry against Askaria Town and others, the management of Askaria Town obtained Rs490.585 million illegally from the general public without obtaining permission from RDA to advertise the scheme and sold files/plots.

The management of Askaria Town did not obtain NOC from RDA for detailed layout plan. The management of the society submitted an application for Plea Bargain to Investigation Officer Asadullah Makhdoom against the claims pending at NAB and in this regard, total Plea Bargain of Rs 490.585 million was accepted.

The looted wealth is being returned by NAB Rawalpindi in phases and today NAB Rawalpindi distributed a sum of Rs138.04 million among 4200 affectees.