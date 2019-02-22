Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the physical remand on Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani till March 1.

The PPP leader was presented before the accountability court amid tight security as NAB sought his physical remand.

As the hearing went under way, the NAB prosecutor told the court, “Durrani is accused of owning assets beyond known sources of income. His 14-day physical remand should be granted.”

At this, Durrani’s counsel said, “Yesterday, the PPP leader’s house was raided and officials misbehaved and harassed his family members. My client is not being given medicines and is not allowed to meet his family.”

Questioning whether NAB “has a personal enmity” with his client, Durrani’s counsel said, “I will submit a written plea against the attitude of NAB officials,” the counsel further said.

“There is no need to grant his physical remand,” the counsel added. However, the court granted NAB the physical remand of the PPP leader till March 1.

NAB officials arrested Durrani, who was under investigation in three cases pertaining to illegal appointments, accumulating assets beyond means, and embezzlement of funds, from a private hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday. The PPP leader was then presented before an accountability court and his three-day transit remand was secured.

NAB had initiated three separate inquiries against Durrani last year for allegedly owning assets beyond means, illegally recruiting 352 individuals on various government positions and embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA Hostel and construction of the new Sindh Assembly building.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said Prime Minister Imran Khan should also be arrested if action is being taken against those facing inquiries.

Speaking to the media, Ghani said, “NAB is working on an agenda. Does the NAB chairman’s conscience not awaken at illegal arrests? It seems like the accountability bureau was made for PPP.” “There should be a uniform attitude with everyone,” Ghani said.

“There is one law and Constitution in the country. Somebody tell me which Punjab case’s trial is being conducted in Sindh? If we say anything then we are told that we are playing the Sindh card.”

The minister further said, “We are being punished for being patriots. If an investigation into people’s family is being done, then families of Pervaiz Khattak and Aleem Khan should also be investigated,” he asserted.