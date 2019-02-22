Share:

What can be more alarming than the fact that our educators i.e. teachers, schools, college and university administrations and district board themselves are unaware of the actual purpose of taking examinations?

Here, in our context, the examinations are mainly conducted to testify three abilities among students.

i. Writing speed ii. Memorization power iii. Hand writing

However, these three things have no concern with cognitive development and learning.

Hence, it is suggested that instead of giving lengthy questions and those that require too much cramming, such questions should be included that help determine the concepts and learning of the students.

KEHAR, SHOAIB NAWAB,

Shikarpur, January 29.