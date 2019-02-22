Share:

ISLAMABAD: Experts at the session of Muzakra series discussed the spiritual and cultural significance of “Lahoot”- a place located in union Council Shah Noorani District here Thursday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa.

Pannah Baloch, a writer and researcher who authored six books on the subjects of culture and literature including a book on “Lahoot Lamakaan” itself, highlighted various aspects of the topic “Lahoot Lamakaan - A Journey of Spiritual and Cultural Significance”. Lahoot is a place located in union Council Shah Noorani District in Khuzdar. Each year thousands of pilgrims, start off their journey from Sehwan Sharif (Sindh), covering a distance of 200 km to reach Lahoot. Once this journey of spiritual and cultural significance is completed, these travelers are called “Lahooti”.

The speaker discussed the Historical background of this journey, Cultural significance of the journey, Places and points on the route and myths associated with it, Lahoot in Shah Latif’s poetry and Spiritual importance of the journey.

The Muzakra fortnightly series was an interactive session in which audience can engage with the guest speakers during the question and answer session. It is regular part of Lok Virsa’s activities to preserve and promote the various forms of heritage in the country and highlight the magnificent cultural legacy of Pakistan, the organizers said.