LAHORE - A case against actor Fawad Khan was registered on Wednesday for his alleged refusal to vaccinate his children against the polio virus in Lahore. During a recent drive for polio immunization in Faisal Town, police lodged a complaint against six citizens, including the Humsafar star. Experts reported that Fawad was in trouble because of his refusal to administer vaccination drops for the crippling disease. The polio team claimed that their request was not entertained when they reached the actor’s residence.

Focal person to the Prime Minister for Polio Eradication, Babar Atta, tweeted that not only the driver of Fawad, but also his family misbehaved with the polio team. He took this issue on twitter and wrote: “As per DC Lahore, the polio team wanted to immunise Fawad’s two-year-old daughter since yesterday. First, his driver misbehaved with the team and then his family followed. Fawad is our pride and I request him to allow the team to vaccinate his children.”

As social media criticized Fawad Khan both for refusing the vaccine for his family and for reporting misconduct with the Polio vaccination team members, the actor’s team finally replied in a public statement.

Putting all allegations to rest, the statement read: “It has been widely reported that an FIR has been registered against Mr Fawad Khan stating that he, on February 19, interfered with the government’s efforts to vaccinate his daughter at his residence. Nothing could be further from the truth as neither of the parents was home at the time of visit by the Anti-Polio Team. Fawad has been outside Pakistan since February 13, where he performed at the PSL opening ceremony in Dubai, and is presently in the United States. His travel history clearly demonstrates the manufactured nature of the FIR and he has just come to know of the FIR through the press.”

The statement mentioned that Fawad fully supports the anti-polio drive and is very well aware of the guidelines of WHO and CDC. “The vaccination of Fawad’s daughter is up to date and the record is there to support the same is available,” the notice read, with an attached picture of Fawad’s daughters vaccination records. While the ruckus fostered surrounding the news hasn’t gone down too well with the actor, his team reported, “Fawad reserves the right for appropriate legal redress including all such remedies against any damages caused by this event, should the FIR not be cancelled.”