The governing body of World football, FIFA on Friday confirmed that English Premier League club, Chelsea have been banned from making any signings for the next two transfer windows after breaching rules over signing minors.
The decision means Chelsea will not be able to buy any players until the summer of 2020, although they will still be allowed to sell.
"This ban applies to the club as a whole - with the exception of the women's and futsal teams - and does not prevent the release of players," confirmed FIFA in their statement.
