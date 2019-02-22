Share:

LAHORE - Foreign polo players, who are here to take part in the high-goal season of Pakistan polo, have said that they are enjoying their tour to Pakistan as well as level of its polo, which has been improving gradually.

Talking to media here at Lahore Polo Club, where not a single match of the historical Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup 2019 was played for the third consecutive day due to continuous rains and wet outfields, Argentine’s Juan Cruz Losada has said that he has been taking part in Pakistan polo season for the last many years and as always, this year’s season is also very challenging as well as entertaining.

“Every year, I come and play polo in Pakistan representing my team Master Paints. Pakistan is my second home and I always enjoy my stay here, as people of Pakistan are very loving and caring while their hospitality is really commendable. Lahore is a very beautiful city and so as its people, who are very lively and give great respect to the foreigners. I am here to play my best polo and help my team register crucial victories especially in winning the prestigious national polo,” he added.

Chile’s polo player Matias Vial Parez said that it is here third visit to Pakistan and he always receives great love for the sports-loving people of Pakistan. “Pakistan is a very beautiful country and worth visiting place, where everyone respects the foreigners and extends great hospitality to their guests. The level of polo in Pakistan has also improving gradually as its professionals as well youngsters are very talented and have great passion to excel in this game.”