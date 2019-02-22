Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has constituted new Board of Management of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSOCL) and appointed Zafar I Usmani as its chairman, it was learnt reliably here.

According to a letter written by the ministry of energy(petroleum division) to the company secretary Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSOCL), the ten member Board of Management of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSOCL) will be headed by Zafar I. Usmani as chairman and include nine members who include Tara Uzra Dawood, Muhammad Humayun Barakzai, Mohammad Shahid Khan, Joint Secretary (A/CA) Petroleum Division, Director General of Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions(DGPC), Senior Joint Secretary(CF-II), Finance, Federal Secretary Power, Managing Director OGDCL and Managing Director PSOCL, said the letter.

The letter asked the company secretary to take further action as required under the companies Act, 2017. The PTI government after coming into power decided to restructure the Board of Directors of all the state owned entities and purge it from the political appointees.