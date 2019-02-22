Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bypassing the Pakistan Steel Mills Board Human Resource Committee (BHRC) recommendation for the appointment of professional CEO, the government has handed over the charge of PSM to a bureaucrat on look after basis.

Naeem Jan, Joint Secretary BS-20 presently posted in Ministry of Industries and Production, is hereby assigned the charge of the post of chief executive officer Pakistan Steel Minss (PSM) on look after basis, till further orders, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Industries here Thursday.

The notification available with The Nation said that the officer will supervise day to day affairs of the Mill and is authorized to attend the board meeting on behalf of the ministry.

However, an official source said that the board meeting of PSM was scheduled for February 22 and was most likely to appoint a professional CEO for the PSM as per the recommendation of the Board Human Resource Committee (BHRC).

In this juncture when the government wanted to prepare revival plan for the PSM, the appointment of a bureaucrat as a CEO is bad luck as it will hamper the plan. A bureaucrat already preoccupied by the ministerial responsibilities will hardly find any time to concentrate on the huge task of the revival plan, the source added.

The source said that the 5th meeting of the Board Human Resource Committee (BHRC) held on January 17, 2019, had recommended handing over charge of acting CEO to member board Ashique Ali. Since October 2018, PSM was without regular CEO. However on the recommendation of Board on January 24, the additional charge of CEO PSM was handed over to senior joint secretary ministry of industries and production but due to his transfer from the ministry he relinquished the charge on 6th February 2019 and since then the post was laying vacant.

The recommendation of the BHRC was on the agenda of the today (Friday) PSM board of directors meeting agenda but the government has handed over the charge of PSM CEO to a non professional bureaucrat, said the source.