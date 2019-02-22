Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Shenzhen University China (SZU) inked an agreement on Thursday to award fully funded PhD and post-doctoral scholarships to Pakistani students.

The statement issued by HEC said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Shenzhen University (SZU), China and HEC here by Prof Li Qingquan, President, Shenzhen University and Dr Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC signed the agreement.

It said that the two sides will deliberate on award of fully funded SZU scholarships for Pakistani students at split PhD, doctoral and post-doctoral levels, joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchanges, establishing institutional linkages between SZU and Pakistani universities and latest status of SZU to become a member of Consortium established under the umbrella of Chinese Association of Higher Education and HEC Pakistan.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr Banuri appreciated SZU for providing opportunities to Pakistani students to pursue doctoral and post-doctoral studies. He said that China is one of Pakistan’s leading partners in the development of higher education and that “we wish to further strengthen this relationship, particularly in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Since different special economic zones are planned to be established in Pakistan under CPEC, we would like to learn from SZU experience as of how it became instrumental for Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.”

The Chairman also informed the delegation about transnational education policy of HEC in which foreign universities are welcome to start their campuses and sub-campuses in Pakistan and Pakistani universities are also encouraged to start their operations in foreign countries. He also mentioned the key functions of HEC including promotion and financing of research in higher education institutions, maintaining standards and building capacities. He emphasized that the key challenge and focus of HEC is to enhance and ensure the quality of higher education and research.

Prof Qingquan expressed his gratitude to HEC for inviting them to Pakistan for discussion on collaboration with Pakistani universities. He said though SZU has a short history of 40 years it has developed swiftly in these years and has been emerging in world university rankings. He said that our University is situated in a newly built special economic zone and has achieved the status of the fastest-rising university in China and abroad.

“Among other things, we have also focused on internationalization of our University including increased collaborations with universities worldwide and attracting more students from other countries to study at SZU. Likewise, we also expect collaborations with universities in Pakistan and more students in our various disciplines so they have a first-hand experience of China’s development,” the President said.

He said that SZU enrolled its first students in 1983, and has since rapidly grown into a well-known institution boasting over 34000 students, including 5500 postgraduates and over 1500 international students. “At present, 76 Pakistani scholars are studying in our University and we expect that our recent visit would get us a young and talented pool of Pakistani scholars.”

Mr Wasim Hashmi, Adviser Human Resource Development, HEC gave a presentation on the progress of Pakistan’s higher education sector since the establishment of HEC in 2002. He briefed the delegation about how investing in HRD and R&D has helped in raising the standard of country’s universities. He said that the main focus of our collaboration with SZU would research collaborations, faculty and student exchanges, doctoral and post-doctoral opportunities for Pakistani students and discussion on the possible establishment of SZU campus in Pakistan.

Other members of SZU delegation included Prof. Ming Haiyan, Director of Graduate School, Prof. Ming Zhong, Dean of Computer Science and Software Engineering College, Prof. Zhang Xiaohong, Dean of Foreign Language College, Prof. Zhang Han, Representative of Physics and Optical Engineering College, Prof. Gu Wei, Vice Dean of International Exchange College, and Mr. Muhammad Sadiq, a PhD scholar from Pakistan at SZU’s Computer Science and Software Engineering College. Vice Chancellors and representatives of local universities also attended the meeting.

During their three-day visit, they will also visit National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), International Islamic University (IIU), Bahria University, Air University and COMSATS University.