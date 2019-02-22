Share:

Chairman of Human Rights Committee in the European Parliament, Pier Antonio Panzeri meets Chairman EU- Pak Friendship Fesersfion , Ch Perveiz Iqbal Losar.

Losar congratulated Panzeri on holding a historical and successful hearing with a record amount of people attending as well as MEPs at the hearing.

There was lots of pressure put on Panzeri to cancel the hearing from India, but he has shown tremendous courage and bravery in upholding and protecting human rights in Kashmir, Losar said.

Losar will present a special award to Chairman Panzeri because of his role of chairing the hearing.