KARACHI - The water level of Hub Dam has reached to a record of 395 feet, a 17 feet net surge, during current rains in its catchment area, said a spokesman of Irrigation department on Thursday.

Mentioning that the reservoir holds a storage capacity of 339

feet, the concerned official said major flood flow were entering into the dam leading to steady increase in the water level.

The situation was said to help store adequate amount of water good enough to meet water needs of Lasbela, Balochistan as well of parts of Karachi that meets its requirement through Hub dam.