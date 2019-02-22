Share:

LAHORE - Fans around the globe are to be given a chance to experience the excitement of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 through the ICC’s brand new #WorldwideWickets campaign that will celebrate the different ways we all play cricket. According to ICC press release, launched on Thursday, the user-generated social media initiative will encourage fans to share pictures and videos of where and how they play cricket across the world. The winning post will be voted for by fans and the prize is an ultimate ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 Final experience, including tickets and travel for two people to Lord’s on 14 July.

The second element of the Wickets campaign will see activity hit the streets of England and Wales in the build-up to this summer’s tournament, with each of the ten Host Cities installing a bespoke mural featuring a set of cricket wickets in an iconic location. Again, fans will be at the centre of the action and will be encouraged to share the mural on social media for the chance to win tickets to an ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture in their city.

Each of the murals will show what makes their respective cities unique and will coincide with the arrival of the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan. The mural launch in Southampton on 25 February gives local fans the first chance to win the ‘money-can’t-buy’ prizes. More than three million fans across 148 different countries have applied for tickets to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, highlighting the global appeal of the tournament.

Now, #WorldwideWickets will allow even more fans from across the world to engage with the tournament and showcase the unique and brilliant ways cricket is played – from Melbourne to Manchester and Kabul to Kandy. The campaign will run from 21 February until the final stages of the tournament in July 2019.