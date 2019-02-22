Share:

KAMALIA : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ch Kashif Ashfaq said that Indian BJP government wanted to base its election campaign on the slogan of war with Pakistan.

Talking to media, he said that the BJP nationalist agenda was spreading frustration and enmity in the region. He added that the statements of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were strengthening the possibility of clash in the region. “The language of war by India will only worsen peace and economy of the region,” he said, and adding that elections were not won on the basis of hatred. “Instead they are won through endeavours for peace development.” He said that Modi government should focus on eradicating poverty from its country rather than targeting Pakistan. He warned India not to forget nuclear capabilities of Pakistan. He said that Indian generals should refrain from passing lame proclamations as war was not a playful pastime. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving befitting reply to India on Pulwama attack. He said that if India continued denying ground realities in Kashmir, Pulwama like attacks would continue. He stated: “Peace cannot be guaranteed in the region if India continues oppressing Kashmiris.” He added: “Opening of Kartarpura corridor was one step towards peace by Pakistan, which India did not respond positively. Pakistan wants to create an environment in which people of both countries could live peacefully.”