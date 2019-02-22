Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The second phase of International Conference on Teaching and Learning began at Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Thursday.

As many as 150 delegates including scholars from Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Belarus, and from various universities of Pakistan are participating in the two-day event. The conference aims to provide a multinational platform to discuss the latest trends in education. Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, was the chief guest of the inaugural session. He stressed the need for adopting modern teaching methods and promoting excellence in research to compete at international level. “For this purpose, education sector demands top priority in allocation of fund as education is the only way to progress and prosperity,” he said, and adding that Islamia University of Bahawalpur was the leading institute of higher education promoting education in the region. He said: “The university has high rank in teaching and research and continuously organises national and international conferences and seminars participated by national and international delegates to acquaint students with latest trends in their fields.” He welcomed the delegates in Bahawalpur and hoped that this conference would provide opportunity to discuss innovative ways promoting teaching and research. He thanked the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for cooperation in organising the event. Dr Akhtar Ali, Dean, Faculty of Education, and Dr Abid Shehzad, Conference Convener, also spoke on the occasion. They were of the view that the participation of policy makers and stakeholders who brought creative, innovative and rigorous teaching learning practices benefited students.

The conference attracted experts from all education sectors, schools, colleges, universities, vocational education and training, as well as government representatives, non-governmental organisation staff to learn about the current trends in teaching-learning and to network with other national and international colleagues.