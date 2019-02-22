Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Asad Umar on Thursday said Pakistan would not be affected by trade-related Indian irrational and unwise decision and termed it counterproductive for India itself.

Talking to media persons after addressing “Pakistan Leadership Conversation 2019” moot, organized by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan, he said that it was an irrational decision on part of India to raise duties on import of Pakistani products. He said that the trade of Pakistani products would not be affected by this unwise decision, rather it would eventually result in loss for India.

On negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF), the minister said the differences have been narrowed as technical sessions between government and Fund were being conducted on regular basis. He said two of such sessions were held during the last week and another session was scheduled this week, adding data was being exchanged during these interactions.

On possibilities about holding regular IMF mission, he said, “it would be convened when more or less things are done.”

Earlier, speaking at the function, the minister said that government was completely revamping the structure of public sector to promote governance that would lead the country towards sustainable progress and development.

The minister said that there was a dire need of placing right people on right place, adding “unless we give opportunity to the professionals, the dream of progress would not be achieved.”

He said that “in private sector, we find good governance since professionals are provided chances in accordance with their professional capacities and capabilities.”

He highlighted the importance of leadership, saying that in the 21st century, it comes entirely from quality human resource and organization. He said that leader should have the vision to look into the future and plan at present time how to deal with it. He urged ACCA to gear up its efforts for producing more and more professionals as their demand in market would go up in future.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, ACCA President and Director National Accounting and Audit Deloitte UK, Robert Stenhouse, highlighted the importance development strategies and business environment.

He said that ACCA had identified four particular areas which could help business and economic development, including bringing about improvements in regulations, application of digital technologies; globalization to ensure ‘ease of doing business’ and increasing public interest by involving young generation.

He said that though there were lot of opportunities available in Pakistan but there were certain challenges too that needed to be addressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan, said that future of the country was very bright, adding that though there were challenges but efforts were underway to lead the country towards development and progress.

On the occasion, Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chief Executive Officer, Excellence Delivered shared his success story with the audience.