ISLAMABAD : Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) officials recovered an injured black kite here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, Assistant Director Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Skhawat Ali said an avian scavengers were the worst hit during this winter.

This winter season is going tough for avian scavengers like kites and crows, previous year Pakistan Wildlife Foundation received 24 emergency calls and rescued more than 18 kites and crows, he said.

He said from December 1, 2018 to February 19, 2019, PWF have received more than 300 emergency calls across the country and rescued more than 40 crows and kites, most of the birds were injured due to wrapping of kite-flying thread and some got electrification conduction by entanglement.