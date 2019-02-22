Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emerging hockey player Khubaib Ahmed has said that he is keen to represent the national hockey team and wants to contribute for it in regaining its lost glory.

Talking to The Nation, 18-year-old centre forward Khubaib, who emerged on Pakistan hockey scene with a phenomenal hat-trick during the currently underway National U-19 Junior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi, has already caught the eyes of the greats like Olympian Shahbaz Senior, Kamran Ashraf and he is keen to help his team win the prestigious national event.

“No one prior to me play hockey in my family. I first started playing tennis a few years back, but I belong to Mandi Bahuddin, where we didn’t have any tennis facility available, so I switched to hockey and joined Jaffar Saeed Memorial Hockey Club, where Muhammad Nazim coached me. Then I went to Dar Hockey Academy for training and improved my skills a lot there,” he said.

“I was playing hockey as full back in my early days, but my coach convinced me to play as a striker and soon I started scoring loads of goals for my club. After watching me playing hockey, my younger brother also started playing hockey. There is not a single hockey ground available in my city so we have to play hockey on mud grounds with no grass ground at all. But my city possesses great hockey talent, which will be witnessed in coming days,” he added.

Khubaib said his family, especially his uncle, supported him a lot and bucked him up to play on professional lines. “My uncle brought hockey sticks and gears for me, which forced me and developed a huge interest in hockey. After playing at club level for few years, I appeared in trials for junior tournaments in Lahore, then Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced trials for the National U-19 Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi, where I got selected in first 25, then we were told to appear in trails in Lahore, where I was picked by Punjab-D.

“The real journey starts from that point. It is like a turning point in my life and dream come true for me. Now my only desire and dream is to represent my country and playing and performing in national championship is the first step towards achieving my goal,” he added.

He said that PHF Secretary Shahbaz Senior visited training in Lahore and he was very much present in Rawalpindi Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium to met the players and bucked them up to play and perform in this game. “In my very first match, I played according to the given plan and managed to score four goals including a hat-trick.

“We were going on with great guns and I was in goal-scoring form, but injury to our key strikers, including me, stopped our team’s progress in the league stage. I have really enjoyed playing hockey in front of mega hockey stars and especially the living legend Shahbaz Senior, who appreciated my style of play. I am quite sure that I will soon be playing for Pakistan first at junior level and then at senior level,” he added.

Sharing his future plans, Khubaib said: “I want to play for green shirts in the 2020 Olympics in Japan. I am sure I will be able to fill the gap, as Pakistan hockey team is in dire need of a goal-scorer, while I have habit of scoring goals. If provided with opportunity to represent my country at international level, I will deliver and help my team register victories.”