ISLAMABAD : Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani Thursday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to address the genuine problems of protesters.

Talking to PIMS officials, the minister said that the government was committed to ensure best medical care to the patients at all public sector hospitals and asked the doctors, nurses and para medical staff to play their role in this regard.

He said that more funds are being allocated to improve the standard of health care delivery system. He said that more facilities are being provided to federal capital major hospitals to satisfy the patients.

Meanwhile, the employees of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued their protest today against the decision of running the affairs of the hospital under board of governors.

Addressing the protesters, Dr Asfandyar said that the doctors and other staff of the hospital are united against the decision and announced that the agitation will continue till reverse of this decision.

He said that the future of 4,000 employees of the hospital is at risk and added that the hospital employees are ready to protect their rights.

He said that the authorities concerned should address the concerns of hospital employees otherwise they will plan their future line of action to protect their future.

PIMS employees’ representative Syed Manzar Naqvi said that no one will be allowed to play with this major hospital.

He added people from different areas received medical treatment from this hospital but the hospital’s own employees have several issues which need to be addressed.