KASUR : A man shot dead his nephew over a land issue in Mauza Landianwala here the other day. According to police, Zaman Dogar had a land dispute with his nephew Mudassir Dogar. The other day, they quarrelled with each other and Zaman Dogar opened fire on Mudassir. He died on the spot. Kanganpur police shifted the body to Chunian Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation was underway.

CITIZENS LOST CASH, VALUABLES

Dacoits looted citizens in different incidents. According to police, armed men attempted to intercept Nazir Ahmed and Ellah Dad, riding a motorbike. But they did not stop and accelerated the speed of the bike. Due to speeding, they lost balance and the bike rammed into a tree. The dacoits approached them and snatched two cell phones and Rs10,000 from them.

In Iqbal Town, Ellahabad, one Abid Hussain was on the way back home from work. He just reached near his house when dacoits snatched Rs15,000 and a cell phone.

In Pattoki, unidentified thieves stole Rs20,000 and other valuable items from the shop of Ghulam Murtaza on Mandianwala Road. Police were investigating.