LAHORE - A 30-year-old man and his two-year-old son died of suffocation when huge fire out at their house in Shahdara Town, rescue workers said on Thursday. The deceased were identified by police as Imran and his son Ayyan. Both the victims were sleeping in the bedroom of the house located in Majeed Park when fire erupted in the building due to short-circuiting.

Rescue workers said the victim died because of suffocation. The police handed over the bodies to the family. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Separately, a 32-year-old man died after being hit by a speedy train near 7-Up railways crossing in the Ghalib Market police precincts on early Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as Abdul Ghaffar. The police shifted the body to a hospital.

Rescue workers said the deceased was standing on the railway track when the Karachi-bound train ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The police were investigating the incident.