LAHORE - The trailer for Lal Kabootar - an upcoming film directed by Kamal Khan has just been released and it’s the only thing that we can talk about. The movie, which dabbles in a genre that is the first of its kind in the Pakistani film industry, is a suspense thriller starring Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha as the lead roles of the film.

The two minute trailer is action packed and even though the trailer doesn’t give away too many details of the story line, it sparks an interest as soon as the first sentence is said: “Only fools think dreams can come true”.

The trailer shows that Ahmed Ali Khan’s character is a taxi-driver looking for a way out of Karachi, and while realizing that he might have to compromise on his dream, he crosses paths with a strong-headed woman who is set in her ways, played by Mansha Pasha.

Mansha’s character, Aliya Malik, is strong-headed to the point of being stubborn but in the trailer we can see that she chooses to put up a fight even though her world has been turned upside down and her life could be in danger.

The captivating Pasha plays the female lead of Lal Kabootar, and though she made her debut into the film industry in her film Chalay Thay Saat, she is known for always going for a role that is challenging and something that excites her as well as will excite the audience when they watch the film.

It’s not typical for Mansha to take on this type of role, one that is completely different from what we are used to seeing her do on TV. The dark and enticing feel of the trailer leaves the audience asking for more. Mansha’s acting captivates the audience and that can be seen in the two minute trailer for Lal Kabootar as she has set the bar really high for what is to come and we cannot wait to see what her acting have in store for us.

Lal Kabootar is shot on the streets of Karachi and explores the unpleasant side of the city, one that most of us have heard about but not experienced. It’s a dark and intriguing and depicts the city in an authentic way. The movie is set to hit cinemas on the 22nd March, 2019. The film is being produced by Nehr Ghar which was co founded by Hania and Kamil Chima, a sibling duo and Lal Kabootar is their first film.