ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Thursday passed four motions authorising Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to form some important committees on finance, CPEC project, national security and special committee on Kashmir.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved the separate motions in the house.

The committee on National Security will discuss issues relating to national security of urgent nature. It will periodically review, monitor and oversee implementation of national action plan against terrorism.

The committee on CPEC will oversee the CPEC related projects and monitor their timely implementation. It will present periodic reports of progress to both Houses of the Parliament.

The special committee on Kashmir will monitor human rights violations and atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and raise them at appropriate fora.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid before the house the Fiscal and Debt Policy Statements for the year 2018-19.

This could not dispose of rest of ten agenda items including debate on energy situation, debate on president address to both the houses assembled together on 17th September, Hajj 2019 subsidy matter etc.

The house consumed over 90 per cent of time discussing the matter related to the arrest of Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.