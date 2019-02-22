Share:

KARACHI - Arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani is set to become the first one to preside over the house on production order as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities have been directed to produce him in the assembly session after the Acting Speaker Rehana Leghari summoned Durrani.

Rehana asked the NAB to produce Durrani under rule 82 (2) of the rules of procedure of Sindh Assembly, 2013 which clearly says: “The Speaker or Chairman of a Committee may summon a member in custody to attend the sitting(s) of the Assembly or meeting(s) of a Committee of which he is a member, if he considers the member’s presence necessary.”

Following the production orders, the provincial assembly Secretary GM Umar Farooq approached the Director General NAB Karachi and requested him to present Durrani during the session.

Interestingly, the post of the speaker was not mentioned in the letter instead he was summoned as a common MPA. “The Madam Acting Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh in exercise of powers vested upon her under Rule 82(2) of Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, 2013 has summoned MPA from PS-9 Shikarpur, Mr Agha Siraj Durrani to attend the session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh till prorogation, which will commence on Friday at 2pm. It is, therefore, requested to please ensure the production of Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, MPA in the said current Session till prorogation,” the secretary asked the NAB authorities.

As per rules, Durrani would take charge as the custodian of the house soon after the NAB authorities hand him over to Sergeant-at-Arms of the provincial assembly.

Similarly, the deputy speaker would once again take charge as the Acting Speaker soon after Sergeant-at-Arms gives Durrani’s custody to the corruption watchdog.

The 20th sitting of the prolong session was rescheduled after the Speaker’s arrest as in the last sitting held on 11th February, Durrani himself adjourned the house till Feb 27.

“In pursuance of Article 127 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Rule 29 of Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, I Ms Rehana Leghari, Acting Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh, do hereby call the sitting of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on Friday, the 22nd February, 2019 at 02:00 pm,” said a notification issued here.

In the wake of his arrest, the Pakistan People’s Party decided to hold the sitting at the earliest and summoned all of its MPAs to Karachi. The sitting is expected to be an intense one as the ruling party may come up with a strong reply whereas the major opposition party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had already demanded the Speaker’s resignation.

It may be noted here that after Durrani’s induction, the number of members attending the house on production orders would now rise to three as the PPP Sharjeel Inam Memon and Javed Hanif of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan also attend the session on orders issued by Durrani.