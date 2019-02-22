Share:

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has announced to further spread the network of Pakistan Post across the country to provide better service to the people and make it a profitable entity.

He was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

He said Pakistan Post has currently twelve thousand outlets and with the collaboration of NADRA fifteen thousand more outlets will be established. He said this will not only enhance revenue of the organization but also create many job opportunties for the youth. He said NADRA's technology will be used to improve the performance of Pakistan Post.

Murad Saeed said the biggest strength of Pakistan Post is that it covers eighty percent of rural areas and provides wide range of facilities including that of a bank and warehouse.

The Minister for Communications said that Pakistan Post has recently launched many important services to restore the confidence of the public on it. He said we have started Urgent Mail Service (UMS) and through this service the people can immediately send their parcels to any part of the country. Rates of this service are very low as compared with the private couriers.

Murad Saeed said we initially started export parcel service 'EMS' in seven countries. Under this service, Pakistan Post is ensuring delivery of parcels in seventy two hours. He said that this service will be expanded to all the countries next week. He said we have also started e-commerce service to cater to the customers requirements apace with the changing communications market.

The Minister for Communications said the revenue of Pakistan Post has increased by two hundred and twelve percent over the last few months.