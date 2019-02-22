Share:

KASUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asif Shehzad directed the investigation officers to use modern technology to investigate cases to ensure speedy justice to the people.

He stated these remarks during an address to a certificate distribution ceremony which was held on the conclusion of 15 days training of police officers here the other day.

SP (investigation) Muaz Zafar and DSP (headquarters) Ashfaq Hussain also attended the ceremony.

The DPO said that the training session was organised on the directions of Punjab IG Police, adding that the officers were imparted the training of investigating crime through modern techniques. The DPO expressed his optimism that all the officers would perform their duties with honesty and dedication so that the people could get speedy justice. At the end, the DPO and SP (investigation) distributed certificates to the investigation officers.