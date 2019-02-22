Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition in Thursday’s National Assembly proceedings staged a strong protest against the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durani, compelling the Speaker National Assembly to abruptly adjourn the house.

The opposition members while wearing black armbands around their arms with the onset of the proceedings strongly raised the matter of arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

The house echoed with the slogans ‘Ham Nahi Mantay – Zulm Keh Yeh Zabtay’, ‘Pindi Keh Qanoon Ko Ham Nahi Manty’, ‘NAB Black Law – Na Manzoor’ raised by opposition, especially when a treasury benches member was responding to the concerns of opposition.

The opposition parties’ members led by former opposition leader Khursheed Shah gathered around the speaker podium when Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza was given the floor to respond to the opposition’s criticism.

Opposition members chanting slogans also tore-off copies of the agenda of National Assembly sitting and kept throwing the piece in the air, till the chair adjourned the house.

PPP-P’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah, on point of order, warned the government that the opposition would protest against the arrest of Sindh Assembly speaker in and outside the parliament.

“It is humiliation to a speaker...It is shameful...I appeal all the lawmakers to join hands on this humiliation against parliamentarians,” said the PPP-P leader, also inviting the chair to also raise protest with them.

“You [speaker National Assembly] should also be afraid of it as it can also happen to you anytime,” he said.

On it, speaker rushed to remark that he was not wanted in any of case. “Being a custodian of the house, I will take care of the respect of all parliamentarians,” he said.

Whereas Shah said that Siraj Durani was not facing any criminal case but arrested by the NAB. “This is unacceptable...We will come out onto the streets for the respect of politicians,” he said.

About the government’s decision for not inviting opposition in the dinner hosted in the honour Saudi crown prince, Shah said that a wrong message of Pakistani nation was conveyed by the government. “Message should be given that all are united for the cause of the country despite the differences,” he said, mentioning that sixty five per cent representatives of the country were not invited.

Another senior member from PPP-P Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said this kind of incident (arrest of a speaker) happened for the first time in the history of parliament. “Custodian of the house was dragged in a humiliating way,” he said mentioning that they were not against the accountability.

“If NAB is independent entity than why the government is defending the arrest of Sindh Assembly’s speaker,” he argued when a treasury benches member was trying to take the floor.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, responding to the concerns of opposition, made it clear that NAB was an independent institution to take action.

“Why the opposition is raising objections on accountability of NAB, as both PPP and PML-N had amended the NAB laws in their respective tenures,” he said mentioning that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (from PML-N)and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah (from PPP-P) had jointly appointed the Chairman NAB.

The minister further said that his party member was also arrested but he was not raising any hue and cry over it. Shafqat Mehmood was continuously interrupted during his speech with the slogans “black law – unacceptable” raised by the opposition.

Whereas the minister remarked that no one should use democracy and parliament as a shield to protect the corrupt elements. The opposition should have raised the matter regarding Pulwama attack instead of raising this matter. The opposition members kept raising the slogan during his speech and gathered around the speaker podium when the chair gave the floor to the minister for IPC /former speaker NA to respond to the opposition attack.

“I am a former speaker of this house. You should not create rumpus during my speech,” she asked the opposition member, who gathered around the speaker podium.

The chair warned the opposition to avoid making rumpus as otherwise he would adjourn the proceedings. The opposition members did not stop their protest so the speaker adjourned the house.