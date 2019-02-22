Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday questioned the Indian claims of the ‘scuffle’ that led to the death of a Pakistani prisoner at an Indian jail.

A foreign ministry statement said: “Subsequent to media reports regarding the death of a Pakistani prisoner, Shakir Ullah in Jaipur Jail India, our High Commission sought clarity in this regard from the Indian authorities on February 20, 2019 and have been informed now that Shakir Ullah sustained injuries following a “scuffle” between fellow inmates in the television room in the jail, which proved fatal.”

It added: “According to some Indian media reports he was lynched. It is incomprehensible how a “scuffle” between prisoners in an established government set up was allowed to escalate to the extent that Shakir Ullah sustained fatal injuries. Security and safety of Pakistani inmates/prisoners in Indian jails is the responsibility of the Government of India which should have taken enhanced measures to prevent this.”

The government of India, it said, “must provide enhanced security to ensure safety of all Pakistanis, especially Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to ensure prevention of recurrence of such tragic and reprehensible incidents.”

This week, Indian prisoners stoned to death a Pakistani inmate. The Pakistani prisoner had been eight years into a life term when he was attacked at the Jaipur central jail in Rajasthan.

He was stoned to death following a quarrel, Rajasthan’s director general of police, Kapil Garg, claimed.