Share:

ISLAMABAD - All is set for a neck and neck contest between the ruling PTI and main opposition party PML-N in bye-election in PK-30 Mansehra-1 scheduled for February 26.

The provincial assembly’s seat fell vacant after disqualification of PML-N MPA Ziaur Rehman in a fake degree case by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As many as thirteen candidates had submitted their nomination papers to run for the precious seat including the candidates from major political players Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Those who had submitted their nomination papers included Ahmed Hussain Shah (PTI), Syed Mazhar Ali Qasim (PML-N), Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Mushtaq, Tabarik Ahmed, Muhammad Safdar, Syed Sohaib Ali Shah, Attaullah, Abdul Aziz Choudhry, Amjad Hussain Shah, Amir Shahzad, Liaquat and M Ashraf.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a complaint centre here at headquarter to ensure that bye-elections are held in a free, fair and transparent environment.

Political observers are expecting a neck to neck contest between the main players the PTI and PML-N.

Former federal minister and divisional president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ahmad Hussain Shah, who had lost to Mr Rehman, joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf recently categorical assurance from the KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to get him party ticket for by-election.

On the other hand, former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousuf sounds optimistic to retain the lost seat won two times by his party.

Talking to media persons at his home district recently, Sardar Yousaf had said that PML-N still had roots among masses in the country, particularly in Hazara division.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaur Rehman who has been disqualified by the Supreme Court claimed that his party would retain the seat by repeating its previous performance in the by-polls on February 26.