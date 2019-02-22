Share:

Rawalpindi - The suspected drug racket kingpin involved in smuggling drugs to United Kingdom (UK) has surrendered before police on Thursday morning after a raid was carried out by police on his residence located at Palina, Gujar Khan, informed official sources.

Police conducted raid after City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan took stern action against Gujar Khan Police and its bosses for not taking action against the suspected smuggler Raja Yousaf despite the passage of one month.

The police, under the surveillance of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Circle Umer Khan, has handed over the accused along with heroin-filled jacket to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Abbas Ahsan has also constituted a “fact-finding committee” under the supervision of SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Faisal tasking it to grill the police officers to ascertain as to why they made delay in taking legal action against the accused, sources added.

Raja Yousaf is facing charges of handing over the heroin-filled bridal dress and a leather jacket with help of his nephew Raja Imran and Zakir to a man Chaudhry Usman, a resident of Mohra Bhuttian, Islampura Jabbar, to deliver to the brother in law of Imran in Birmingham. Usman, who was not aware of the fraud of Rajas, managed to smuggle bridal dress to the UK on January 19 via PIA flight that took off from New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP). However, the Customs had barred the passengers from taking extra luggage including the jacket that later was handed over to police by Chaudhry Sajid, the brother of Usman, after unearthing the fraud. Gujar Khan police had pushed the matter under the carpet and had not registered the case against accused.

Talking to The Nation, CPO confirmed the information of fact-finding committee to probe the matter. He said strict action would be taken against the responsible officers. He said the case was shifted to ANF for further investigation.

“ANF has summoned me and snubbed me for not lodging complaint with them,” said Chaudhry Sajid, the complainant. He said the men of Raja Yousaf has not only abused him outside ANF Police Station but threatened him of dire consequences.

An ANF officer informed that the investigators have taken the accused along with heroin-filled jacket into custody and statements of both parties are being recorded. An action would be taken soon against the accused, he said. On the other hand, ANF has carried out raids against drug mafia across the country and seized 50.25 kg drugs besides arresting 29 suspected smugglers.

According to ANF spokesman, the force, on the special directive of DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, took action against drug mafia and seized 5028.809 kg narcotics valuing Rs. 3.902 billion internationally. He said ANF arrested 29 culprits including two proclaimed offenders and two ladies culprits, impounded 5 vehicles while conducting 24 counter-narcotic strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 4944.966 kg Hashish, 60 kg Opium, 17.043 kg heroin and 6.8 kg Methamphetamine.