OKARA - In compliance with the orders of Prime Minister of Pakistan, a temporary camp office has been established by the Department of Protection of Vegetation (DPV) for the facility of potato exporters in Okara.

It was a longstanding demand of Okara Potato Growers Society. Like previous years, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Research has established the camp office of the DPV under the supervision of entomologist Dr Khalid Zafar, entomologist Ghulam Raza and other officials and staff. The camp office has been running in full strength since its establishment. The staff would check the filling and loading of the potato and issue a certificate so that the loaded container of potato might not be opened. For the purpose, the potato exporters had to travel to Karachi. The Potato is cultivated in Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur and Sahiwal, so the camp office would work in Okara for two months. Earlier, the Potato Growers Society head and dignitaries including Mian Siddiq, chairman Potato Research and Development Board Punjab, Ch Maqsood Ahmed Jat, president Okara Potato Growers Society, Dr Afzaal Haidar Rizvi, senior member board, Mali Ali Qadir, Abdur Rauf Hanjra and other had laid gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Federal Agriculture Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Federal Secretary DR Hasham Popalzai, Commissioner Dr Wasimul Hassan, and the DG DPV for establishing the camp office in Okara.