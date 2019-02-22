Share:

LAHORE - In an exciting move geared towards enhanced fan engagement, HBL Pakistan Super League will be introducing a mid-season trade window this year.

The mid-season trade window will commence after the completion of the 23 February game between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. This game will mark the completion of four matches for each team in this year’s HBL PSL. The window will close at 11:59 p.m 25 February, giving each team a little under 48 hours to finalise any potential trades.

“We have seen in the past that teams often carry players that could potentially add value to another team. This mid-season trade window could help teams find some more balance during the tournament and provide game time for a player who would otherwise miss out. We are also constantly thinking of ways to engage with our fans and this mid-season trade window will provide them with some more excitement during the tournament,” said Imran Ahmad Khan.