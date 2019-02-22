Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday as it fell by 208.67 points (0.52%) to close at 40,070.71 points.

A total of 76,297,540 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.429 billion.

Out of 319 companies, share prices of 108 companies recorded increase while that of 181 companies registered decrease whereas 30 companies remained stable.

UNITY was the volume leader with 10,029,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by Rs1.05 to close at Rs 21.18 per share.

KEL remained the runner up with 6,064,500 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Rs 0.06 per share to close at Rs 6.34 followed by UBL, trading volume of which was recorded 5,065,300 shares, and its price per share declined by Rs 7.87 and closed at Rs 157.47.