NOORPUR THAL : The PTI secretariat of Noorpur Thal was inaugurated by PTI MNA Malik Ehsanullah Khan Tiwana here the other day. A large number of PTI workers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the PTI workers, Malik Ehsanullah Khan Tiwana said that public service was the only agenda of the PTI, and the government would materialise the dream of new Pakistan. “Provision of basic facilities of life to the people as well as solution to their problems is top priority agenda of the government,” he said, and claiming that the government was spending every moment to provide better facilities to the people. He said that the government was heading towards economic self-reliance with firm determination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.