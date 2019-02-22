Share:

PESHAWAR/Quetta - Heavy downpours and rain-triggered flash flooding claimed 27 lives throughout the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority said 14 people, including children, were killed in the province.

Flash floods submerged villages near Balochistan town of Lasbela, killing four people there and affecting 200 families. Imran Zarqoon, a spokesman for the provincial disaster authority said emergency workers were trying to rescue people from flooded parts of Lasbela.

At least nine were killed in central Pakistan in three incidents of roofs collapsing amid the rains, four of them in Multan, according to police and rescue services.

According to KP Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), seven children, three women and four men died in rain-related happenings in district Dir, Shangla, Hangu, Khyber and Kohat.

Besides, the recent torrential rain spell which began from Monday damaged properties, including nine houses in various parts of Malakand and Kohat divisions.

It has also been reported that in some areas a flood-like situation was witnessed as water flowing on the road caused traffic jams and pools of water created problems for the motorists.

The Metrological Department of KP has predicted more rain and snowfall in the hilly areas in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as four people were killed in torrential rain while ten people were rescued from rain floodwater in Uthal area of Lasbela district by security forces including Pakistan Army and local administration rescue team on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mengal, rain floodwater of mountains swept away 14 people in Uthal area in which four bodies were retrieved from floodwater after dynamic efforts, while ten people were rescued safe and sound by rescue teams of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Levies Force, police and volunteers organisations.

The dead bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital. They were identified as Muhammad Sulaiman, Shair Muhammad, Muhammad Umar and Pehnu Khan. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Rain floodwater entered several houses of villages including Balochi Goth, Ismail Ailani Kanran, Dawn and other villages. Over 200 families were shifted to save places who were trapped in the villages in the area due to the floodwater.

Ready crops of vegetables and wheat have been damaged from floodwater in Uthal.

Torrential rains paralysed routine life in several cities of Balochistan including Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Kalat, Killa Saifullah, Nasirabad and other areas. Communication systems were also disrupted in some areas including Bela and Uthal and other areas.

Balochistan government has declared emergency in the area and directed concerned authorities to remain alert to ensure provision of facilities to the affected people in the areas.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Management Disaster Authority (PMDA) department dispatched goods, rations, tents, blankets and other edibles to several trucks for providing relief to affected people.

Provincial Minister for Home and PMDA Ziaullah Lango visited flood-hit areas and said all available resources were being utilised to provide relief to the affected people.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kalat Division Basheer Ahemed Bangulzai, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabir Ahmed Mengal and other senior officials inspected the affected villages in Uthal, Bela and other areas to ensure supplied to the affected people.

Commissioner Kalat Division said provision of relief to affected people was being continued in flood -hit areas under PMDA departments on emergency basis on the directive of the Balochistan chief minister.

He said efforts were underway to restore traffic services which have been disrupted in some areas due to heavy rains.

According to Met Office, receiving rain has been recorded in respective areas of Balochistan including Khuzdar 45 millimeters (mm), Lasbela 39 mm, Pasni, 28 mm, Turbat, 24 mm, Sibi, 21 mm, Kalat 19 mm, Gwadar 16 mm, Jiwani 15 mm, Ormara and Barkhan 13 mm, Zhob 12 mm, Quetta 11 mm, Dalbandin 10 mm, Panjgur 6 mm and Nokundi 2 mm in 24 hours.

Met Office has predicted more rainfall for the province in next 24 hours.