Share:

BRIDGETOWN - Jason Roy and Joe Root scored centuries as England clinched a record-breaking victory over West Indies in a display of pure power hitting and shot making by both sides in their opening one-day international in Barbados on Wednesday.

Roy made 123 and Root 102 as the visitors scored 364 for four to win by six wickets with eight balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series in front of a near-capacity crowd at Kensington Oval. England’s highest successful run chase in one-dayers was aided by some sloppy West Indies fielding and several dropped catches. Chris Gayle had belted 12 sixes in his 135 to help West Indies to a daunting total of 360 for eight, their highest one-day international score against England. The umpires had to replace the ball more than half a dozen times after several of Gayle’s towering sixes landed outside the stadium, including one that measured at 121 metres.

West Indies smashed a word record 23 sixes in total. New Zealand held the previous record of 22 sixes, against West Indies in 2014. Gayle was dropped on nine by Roy, who said the missed chance had been at the “back of his mind” when he took the crease. “You want to step up a bit and do something good for the team,” said Roy, who more than made amends by compiling his score in only 85 balls in a match-winning knock.

Scorecard

WEST INDIES INNINGS:

C Gayle b Stokes 135

J Campbell c Ali b Woakes 30

S Hope c Rashid b Stokes 64

S Hetmyer c Roy b Woakes 20

N Pooran c Roy b Rashid 0

D Bravo c Woakes b Rashid 40

J Holder st Buttler b Rashid 16

C Brathwaite c Buttler b Stokes 3

A Nurse not out 25

D Bishoo not out 9

EXTRAS: (b-1, lb-1, nb-1, w-15) 18

TOTAL: (8 wkts, 50 overs) 360

FOW: 1-38, 2-169, 3-229, 4-230, 5-294, 6-317, 7-322, 8-343.

BOWLING: C. Woakes 10-0-59-2 (2w), M. Wood 7-0-49-0 (1nb, 4w), M. Ali 10-0-85-0, L. Plunkett 6-0-54-0 (4w), B. Stokes 8-0-37-3 (2w), A. Rashid 9-0-74-3 (1w).

ENGLAND INNINGS:

J Roy c Bravo b Bishoo 123

J Bairstow c Hope b Holder 34

J Root c Pooran b Holder 102

E Morgan c Holder b Thomas 65

B Stokes not out 20

J Buttler not out 4

EXTRAS: (lb-3, w-13) 16

TOTAL: (48.4 overs, 4 wickets) 364

FOW: 1-91, 2-205, 3-321, 4-360

BOWLING: D. Bishoo 10-0-78-1, O. Thomas 9-0-72-1 (4w), J. Holder 9.4-0-63-2 (3w), C. Brathwaite 9-0-66-0 (5w), A. Nurse 10-0-69-0 (1w), J. Campbell 1-0-13-0.

TOSS: West Indies