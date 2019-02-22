Share:

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Thursday held a seminar on youth violence to discuss the dynamics of the street code and violence and the way forward to address the youth affairs.

The statement issued said that a book launching ceremony followed by a seminar on “Street Code and Youth Violence in Risky Neighbourhoods: A Cross-cultural Comparison of Youth Violence in Germany, Pakistan and South Africa” organised by the Department of Sociology, QAU.

It was the joint research project of the Institute of Conflict and Violence (IKG) Bilefeld University Germany, Department of Sociology Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad and Cape Town University South Africa under the leadership of Prof Dr Wilehlm Heitmeyer, Dr Steffen Zdun, Dr Sebastian Kurtenbach, Dr Simon Howell, Abdul Rauf and Dr Muhammad Zaman.

The participants of the seminar discussed the core findings of their research on codes of street and violence. This seminar served as an opportunity to discuss the dynamics of the street code and violence and the way forward to address the youth affairs. Participants shared their knowledge, exchanged best practices, and discussed ways to improve and provide a conducive environment for the youth to be a productive part of society.

Dr Muhammad Zaman, whom one of the authors of the book explained the findings of their research project “Street Code and Youth Violence in Risky Neighbourhoods”. He discussed the similarities and differences in how street codes operate in different cultural contexts. He further suggested the policy recommendations for the juveniles in the risky neighbourhoods with four “E”: Education, Employment, Engagement and Empowerment of the youth.

The first and foremost was the provision of quality education followed by employment. He stressed that the youth should be provided with technical skills and economic opportunities. Furthermore, the civic engagement and provision of sports activities shall be ensured. In addition to this, he asserted that the youth should be involved in decision making and needs to be politically empowered.

The Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul was the Chief Guest in the seminar. She stressed upon the importance of the issue of the juvenile in the streets of Pakistan. She stated that violence is the product of coercive imposition of one’s ideologies on others.

For the policymaking, she said that we need higher goals in order to make youth progressive, as youth is a huge stakeholder in Pakistan. However, the regulation of the behaviour of youth is not only the responsibility of the state but also a collective responsibility. She said the youth is the future of Pakistan and PTI government is committed to working for the youth by providing them with the employment opportunities that are the core of street violence.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University appreciated the work of the research team on such an important issue. He recognized that there is a larger responsibility of academicians and the community to understand this issue. He asserted that it is an important issue which should be admired. Prof Dr Sebastian Kurtenbach, Fachhochschule Münster, Germany, Mr Abdul Rauf from Belfield University Germany and Dr Sadia Saeed, Incharge Department of Sociology, also addressed the audience.