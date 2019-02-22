Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) needs to formulate long term viable policies and allocate significant fund for the mobile testing laboratories in all provincial head quarters and also uplifting consumers related policies with the focus on Import and Export Quality Standards which would help bring the consumers’ confidence.

Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology chairman Senator Mushtaq Ahmed expressed these views while heading the committee meeting at PSQCA here on Thursday. The committee emphasised on revitalisation of all the important matters which are neglected, besides directing the PSQCA to apprise the committee of the progress in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Senator Sassui Palijo, Senator Gianchand, Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman, Federal Secretary for Science & Technology Ms Yasmeen Masood and officers of PSQCA.

The panel also expressed concern over non availability of mobile testing labs in all provinces of Pakistan an MTL is already functional in Karachi while similar laboratories are going to be introduced in other major cities to achieve better results and improve efficiency, the senators said a featuring such measures had been worked out.

Ahmed said that Upper House had undertaken several initiatives such as proposing Amendments in PSQCA Act to ensure quality control activities. He said the proposed amendments include re-constitution of Board of Directors, reconstitution of Advisory Council and Executive Committee, Enhancement of penalties to non-conforming manufacturing or sale and curtailing of discretionary and arbitrary powers of the PSQCA field staff or officers.

He said consultation with the provincial government is under way through CCI for enhancing cooperative outreach of the authority, adding that steps were being taken to improve the monitoring mechanism through enhanced market surveillance, surprise visits besides regular quarterly inspection of industrial Units. He said the mandatory products list of PSQCA had been increased from 105 products.

The committee was informed by the Director General PSQCA Abdul Aleem Memon that they were taking measures to restructure the authority in order to put in line with the best international practices He informed that PSQCA has a formal procedure of standard development and up till now they have developed or adopted 22,647 standards as Pakistan Standards. “Presently, we have 105 items in the list of mandatory items.,” he added.

Following the government policy “Green Pakistan”, Ahmed planted a sapling at PSQCA Complex.