FAISALABAD - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Malik Umar Farooq has asked the management of sugar mills to pay the dues of farmers; otherwise, legal action would be taken against them.

He stated these views while presiding over the meeting of District Monitoring Committee at DC office on Thursday. The meeting was held to review the matters of sugarcane crushing season and the payment of dues to the farmers.

The CM special assistant said that special monitoring was being carried out by the Punjab government, and the entire administrative machinery had been mobilised to protect the interest of the growers till the completion of crushing season. He enquired from the ACs about the current payment status of the sugar mills at their respective areas and directed that the 100 percent payment should be made to the sugarcane growers. He asked the sugar mills management to pay the remaining dues of sugarcane to the farmers within stipulated period. He stressed upon proper traffic management to avoid road accidents due to sugarcane loaded trolleys. The CM special assistant ordered to enhance police patrolling for the safety and security of sugarcane growers.

ADCR Tariq Niazi briefed the CM special assistant about the measures taken by the district administration for the supervision of crushing season and informed him about the action taken against the middlemen. The ADCR informed him about the action taken against 142 middlemen, saying that during the crushing season 25 persons were arrested and 114 FIRs were registered.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ACs Syed Tanvir Murtaza, Aurangzeb, Nadeem Abbas, Khurram Shehzad Bhatti, SP (admin) Zubaida Parveen, DSP Traffic Zahida Parveen, Storage and Enforcement Officer Muhammad Taufiq, and the representatives of farmers and sugar mills .