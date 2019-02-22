Share:

LAHORE - Three young men have been arrested by police in connection with a double murder case reported in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal police vicinity early this year.

The suspects are said to be close friends of the house owner. The deceased had invited his friends for breakfast at his house but they fled after killing their host and his 12-year-old servant. Police described robbery attempt as the motive behind the killings.

Police officer Shazia Sarwar told reporters that they also seized a large knife, a laptop, and other valuables stolen from the victim’s residence. The suspects, during initial interrogation, confessed to killing the 24-year-old man and his servant.

“The CDR (call detail record) of the victim helped police investigators hunt down the culprits. The victim had invited his friends for breakfast by making calls on their mobile phones,” Iqbal Town SP (Investigation) Shazia Sarwar said. The homicide unit of the investigation police was tasked to trace the killers involved in this double murder case, she said.

A 24-year-old man Arsalan and his 12-year-old servant Tariq were found stabbed to death in the drawing room of their house located in Ajmair Park on January 10. The police had launched the investigation after registering a double murder case against unidentified killers. All the three suspects were produced before media in handcuffs during the news conference on Thursday. They were identified by police as Ali Hassan, Fahad Ashraf, and Muhammad Sajeel. During investigations, the suspects told the police that they had stabbed Arsalan to death before killing his servant.

According to police, Arsalan was present alone at home on the day of incident. His parents were at work while his sister had left for college. “Arsalan had asked his servant to bring food for breakfast from a nearby market. As the servant left the house, the guests attacked the host and stabbed him to death.

When the servant came back, the guests also attacked and killed him, fearing that he would disclose their names to police,” the officer explained.

The police also recovered the killing weapon and stolen valuables from the arrested suspects. The suspects were sent to the lockup. Further investigation was underway.