The Islamabad Police arrested three culprits involved in kites business, recovered 4700 kites and hundreds of bundles of chemical-coated strings here on Friday.

In line with directives of DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, the police team headed by SHO Noor-ul-Islam conducted operation in Khanna Pul police station jurisdiction.

During operation, three culprits Muhammad Suleman, Abdul Moheed and Abdul Mateen involved in business of kites and chemical strings were apprehended with 4700 kites, hundreds of bundles of chemical-coated kite strings.

The recovered kites, chemical strings were confiscated and the police after registering a case against the detainees have started investigation .

Meanwhile, SP Rural Umer Khan said that kites flying pose threats to public lives and properties and no one could be allowed to play with lives of citizens.