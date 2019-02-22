Share:

NOORPUR THAL : Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar and DSP Mehr Javed Iqbal have urged the religious scholars to promote tolerance in society.

Addressing a meeting of Tehsil Peace Committee here, he said that active participation of all factions of society was predominant in reducing the level of tolerance, anxiety and frustration from the society. “It is also the responsibility of the religious scholars to educate the people on the subject of tolerance and acceptance on a daily-basis,” they added.

Tehsildar Malik Shahid Iqbal, Noorpur Thal SHO Imran Siddique, SHO Jaura Kalan, Allama Sher Muhammad Sialvi, and social workers including Malik Nasir Ali Gujjar and Raja Haji Naib Muhammad attended the meeting.