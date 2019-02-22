Share:

UNITED NATIONS - In his second statement voicing concern over tensions in South Asia, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged India and Pakistan to resolve their problems through “meaningful mutual engagement”, while reiterating his condemnation of last week’s attack in Indian occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district and his call for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“It is essential that there be accountability under international law and the perpetrators of terrorist acts be brought swiftly to justice,” the UN chief’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement read out at the regular noon briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Guterres offered his offices if accepted by both sides if accepted by both sides to help in de-escalating the tense situation.

On Wednesday, the spokesman said the UN chief again urgently appeals to India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not further deteriorate.”

“It is the belief of the Secretary-General that all difficult challenges can be resolved peacefully and satisfactorily through meaningful mutual engagement,” he added.

In the past, Pakistan always welcomed the Secretary-General’s good offices, while India rejected his offers.