The UN Security Council has rebuffed India's intense attemps to implicate Pakistan in the condemnation statement regarding the Pulwama incident.

Over the past six days, India was making intense efforts to push the Security Council members to name Pakistan in the statement, but Pakistani diplomats worked hard to block the move.

The Security Council statement described the Pulwama incident as suicide bombing and not as a terrorist attack.

The statement said the Council members reaffirm that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.