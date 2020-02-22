Share:

LAHORE - The three-day 100th Government Islamia College Railway Road Annual Sports Gala concluded here at the college’s ground on Friday. 100 metre races were conducted on the third and last day of the event, while a competition among guest teams and college’s Sports Board Chairman Principal Dr Shahid Imtiaz was also held. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz graced the closing ceremony as chief guest, while Punjab Higher Education Secretary Sajid Zafar Dall was also present on the occasion. The chief guest gave away the trophy to best athlete Hamza, a student of computer science, and distributed prizes among other position holders. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said: “Students must also take part in extracurricular activities, especially in sporting events, as these competitions develop teamwork skills in students and help them in their future goals.” Principal Prof Tahir Javed thanked the guests, appreciated the students and said: “It is my duty to continue our college’s great traditions. Many students of our college have participated and performed well in number of national-level competitions.” On the first two days, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m races along with long jump, triple jump, high jump and other athletic competitions were conducted.